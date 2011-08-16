Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 6:17 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

SBCC Names Marilynn Spaventa as Acting Executive Vice President

The former dean of educational programs replaces Dr. Jack Friedlander, named as the temporary replacement to President Andreea Serban

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 16, 2011 | 4:56 p.m.

Marilynn Spaventa
Marilynn Spaventa

SBCC has selected Marilynn Spaventa as acting executive vice president of educational programs, according to a statement issued by the college on Tuesday.

Spaventa, formerly the college’s dean of educational programs, will replace Dr. Jack Friedlander in the position. Friedlander was named acting superintendent and president on July 29 as a replacement to Dr. Andreea Serban.

“Marilynn has a wide breadth of knowledge about the college’s academic programs and student services, and is well respected by faculty, her fellow administrators and managers, staff and students,” Friedlander said Tuesday. “I am confident she will provide excellent leadership as executive vice president during this transitional period for SBCC.”

Spaventa is celebrating 20 years of service with the college this month. In her new role, she will oversee all of the college’s credit academic and student support programs and services until next June, according to the statement.

She has served as dean of educational programs for the past decade and provided leadership to dozens of the school’s efforts, including the School of Modern Languages, Science and Mathematics Division, among many others.

Spaventa served as a faculty member and SBCC chair of the Department of English as a Second Language, the statement said, and has held positions at SBCC, UCSB Extension, Penn State University and Hawaii Pacific.

“Outside of the U.S., she also has taught or consulted in five foreign countries and served as a Peace Corps volunteer in Seoul, Korea, in the early 1970s,” the statement said.

A former chair of the California Community College Council for Staff Development, Spaventa was a founding member of the Los Padres Chapter of CATESOL (California Teachers of English to Speakers of Other Languages). According to SBCC’s statement, she has published or contributed to numerous educational publications and a book series, and has presented at more than 20 conferences at the local, regional and national levels.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

