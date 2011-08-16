South Coast Community Coalition Hosting Free Forum with Santa Barbara Council Candidates

Questions from the public may be submitted in advance of Friday's event

In 2009, the South Coast Community Coalition, a Santa Barbara-based nonpartisan advocate group for better government, produced a Santa Barbara City Council Candidate Forum at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, where more than 200 members of the public listened to 14 council candidates and six mayoral hopefuls.

This Friday, the coalition with host its second candidate forum, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Fess Parker’s.

Emcee of this year’s nonpartisan forum will be Sheila Lodge, former Mayor of Santa Barbara, and the forum moderator will be Phil Bugay, former city councilman.

Members of the public are invited to attend the free forum, and questions of the council candidates may be submitted in advance.

Seating is first come, first served, and audience size is limited.

— Steve Engles represents the South Coast Community Coalition.