Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 6:16 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 

Tom Donohue: It’s Time to Stop Selling America Short

Instead of wallowing, let's embrace our can-do spirit and focus on our country's many strengths

By Tom Donohue | August 16, 2011 | 5:20 p.m.

With our credit downgraded, stock prices falling, economic recovery sputtering and hope running out for millions of unemployed workers, this may seem like an unusual time to talk about America’s strengths. In fact, it’s the best time. Wallowing in self-doubt will get us nowhere. By harnessing our extraordinary advantages, we can create new growth, jobs and opportunities for Americans.

We’ve got a highly productive manufacturing sector poised for expansion and new hiring. Our competitors’ costs are rising. With the right tax, labor and regulatory policies, we can enjoy a manufacturing renaissance few dared to imagine a short time ago.

Domestic energy production will fuel this renaissance. We have bountiful supplies of natural resources to use at home and sell around the world.

We’re home to vast agricultural lands of unmatched potential. Our farms can feed a hungry world, creating businesses and jobs across industries throughout America.

We still have one of the best end-to-end infrastructure systems in the world. With smart investments and upgrades, we can create hundreds of thousands of jobs while spurring growth and improving our quality of life.

With positive demographics and a continued commitment to openness and individual opportunity, our country will have a constant supply of the hardest workers, smartest innovators and most adventuresome entrepreneurs. This will keep our high-tech industries, our universities, our tourism destinations and our health-care sector vibrant and on the cutting edge.

There’s plenty to criticize when it comes to our laws, politics and government. Some in the global community have recently piled on the criticism. But who would trade our system for theirs? A strong rule of law, low levels of corruption, and a commitment to open debate and equal treatment are significant advantages, too.

These and other attributes comprise America’s “secret sauce” that will continue to sustain the most successful economy on Earth. That’s why people, rich and poor, are still beating a path to our shores. This is most evident in times of crisis. Investors habitually seek safe haven here. They are doing so to this very day.

I’m not suggesting that we try to paint a happy face on today’s lousy circumstances. We’ve got big problems to fix. We must grow our economy, limit the appetite of our government, put the American entrepreneur back in the driver’s seat, and take short- and long-term steps to create American jobs.

But let’s stop selling America short. There’s no faster way to crush America’s can-do spirit than by throwing up our hands and saying we can’t.

— Tom Donohue is president and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 