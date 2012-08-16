C.A.R.E.4Paws to Host Wags n’ Whiskers Adoption Festival

C.A.R.E.4Paws will host its fourth annual Wags n’ Whiskers Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26 at Girsh Park in Goleta.

The fun-filled event — Santa Barbara County’s largest adoption festival — will feature dogs, cats and bunnies from 20-plus animal shelters and rescues countywide. The festival will also showcase a range of local pet service providers, including Lemos, Dioji, Angel Veterinary Hospital, Camp Canine and HydroPaws.

Among the proud sponsors, count CARE Hospital, Chrissie’s Fund, Montecito Bank & Trust, Citrix Online, Valley Pets and Advanced Veterinary Specialty.

Festival-goers can enjoy a great mix of activities, such as agility by Goleta Valley Dog Club, Flyball with the Santa Barbara Supersonic, dancing dogs and police-dog performances. We also will pay a special tribute to the “invisible shelter pet,” great dogs and cats who, for no good reason, get overlooked at the shelter.

Our fun Pawsitive Thinking Kids Corner invites children to discover how to care for all living beings, while local veterinarians share the latest in animal wellness. Pros from Santa Barbara’s Paul Mitchell The School will style two- and four-legged alike, and photographer Bonnie Baker will offer pet portraits. Additionally, Project PetSafe will provide low-cost vaccines, micro-chipping and licensing from 9 a.m to 1 p.m.

C.A.R.E.4Paws (short for Community Awareness, Responsibility, Education), is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) that works to reduce pet overpopulation and keep animals out of the shelter. Its services include early education, bilingual community outreach, free spays/neuters, dog training intervention, pit bull education and countywide adoption events such as Wags n’ Whiskers. What makes Wags n’ Whiskers unique is that it sheds light on the impressive work of the county’s animal shelters and rescues and lets the public meet a large number of adoptable pets outside of the typical shelter environment.

Last year’s events drew more than 1,000 visitors and inspired forever homes for as many as 35 cats and dogs. This year, C.A.R.E.4Paws aims to significantly increase the number of adoptions, visitors and vendors and make it an even more successful gathering for our community’s animal lovers.

Click here for more information and a list of festival participants, or call 805.968.2273 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Isabelle Gullö is the director of C.A.R.E.4Paws.