Channel Islands YMCA Appoints Vice President of Financial Development

Dan Powell, a longtime YMCA executive, will oversee the nonprofit's capital campaigns

By Susan Sawyer for the Channel Islands YMCA | August 16, 2012 | 12:02 p.m.

Dan Powell

Dan Powell has been appointed to serve as the Channel Islands YMCA vice president of financial development, responsible for the $800,000 annual Campaign for Youth & Families, the Heritage Club/Planned Giving program and capital campaigns in the association.

Powell has a 24-year YMCA career. After graduating from Azusa Pacific University, with a bachelor’s degree in physical education and a minor in English and religious studies, he started his career as program director at the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles, Garden/Carson Branch (1988-91).

He has served as senior program director and associate executive director at the Santa Barbara Family YMCA (1991-98), and as executive director of the Ventura Family YMCA (2002-04) and of the Lompoc Family YMCA (1998-2002).

He most recently served as district vice president/executive director of the Stuart C. Gildred and Lompoc Family YMCA branches and overseeing the Financial Development Department for Channel Islands YMCA.

He is a member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals and the North American YMCA Development Organization. He is also a member of Trinity Church of the Nazarene in Lompoc and of Viking Charities of Solvang. He is past president of the Santa Ynez Valley Rotary Club, past board member of the Solvang and Lompoc Valley Chambers of Commerce.

He is a graduate of the Leadership Lompoc Valley and Leadership Ventura Chamber of Commerce programs.

— Susan Sawyer is the communications and marketing director for the Channel Islands YMCA.

