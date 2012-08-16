Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 2:24 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Hearings Delayed Again for Mesa Stabbing Suspects

The case is continued to October after defense attorneys request more time

August 16, 2012

Hearings have been delayed again for the three suspects in the April stabbings of two men after a Mesa neighborhood party.

Sean Crane, 23, Michael Hardy, 22, and Eddie Mesa Jr., 23, all of Santa Barbara, have been charged in connection with the attack that sent two men to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary hearing was continued to October after defense attorneys requested more time and Crane’s attorney, Doug Hays, declared he had a conflict of interest and a new attorney was appointed.

The case also has a new deputy district attorney assigned to it, Tony Davis, according Ali Neuffer, former DDA for the case.

Crane is charged with attempted murder and use of a deadly weapon on a 40-year-old man who spent 16 days in Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Hardy is charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a 23-year-old victim and special allegations of causing great bodily injury and a parole violation. Mesa has been charged with accessory after the fact connected to Crane’s attempted-murder charge.

They have all pleaded not guilty to the charges. Mesa was released on bail while the other two remain in custody at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail.

Mesa is a lance corporal with the U.S. Marines, and his defense attorney, Bob Sanger, successfully argued for him to deploy with his unit again this summer, with the promise to return for the preliminary hearing.

The stabbings happened after a fight at an April 13 party on Del Mar Avenue.

The party itself was a birthday celebration for Brittany Weiler, Hays’ former client who pleaded no contest to accessory to murder in the April 15, 2010, stabbing death of Robert “Bobby” Simpson at Arroyo Burro Beach.

After a June court hearing, Hays told reporters that because of alcohol and drugs at the Friday night party, “there’s a lot of confusion as to what whoever was there saw,” and it’s still a developing case.

