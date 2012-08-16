Sandcastle Music Together to Perform at Local Libraries

Four dates are scheduled for the free and family-friendly program

Local music program Sandcastle Music Together is bringing engaging songs, rhythmic rhymes, movement and instrument-play to the branches of the Santa Barbara Public Library System in August.

Each performance creates a fun, informal, social setting that spurs engagement and supports children’s musical development. Adults are encouraged to sing along and watch their child’s natural enthusiasm for music and movement.

The Santa Barbara Public Library System invites families and children to a special performance by Sandcastle Music Together on the following dates:

» Tuesday, Aug. 21, 10:30 a.m., Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara

» Thursday, Aug. 23, 10:30 a.m., Carpinteria Branch Library, 5141 Carpinteria Ave. in Carpinteria

» Tuesday, Aug. 28, 10:30 a.m., Eastside Branch Library, 1102 E. Montecito St. in Santa Barbara

» Thursday, Aug. 30, 10:30 a.m., Goleta Branch Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta



Registration is not required for this free program. For more information, contact the Santa Barbara Central Library at 805.564.5603 or your local branch. Click here to find out about this and other programs at the Santa Barbara libraries.



All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Gwen Wagy is a senior youth services librarian for the Santa Barbara Public Library System.