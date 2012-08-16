Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 2:35 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Sandcastle Music Together to Perform at Local Libraries

Four dates are scheduled for the free and family-friendly program

By Gwen Wagy for the Santa Barbara Public Library System | August 16, 2012 | 1:22 p.m.

Local music program Sandcastle Music Together is bringing engaging songs, rhythmic rhymes, movement and instrument-play to the branches of the Santa Barbara Public Library System in August.

Each performance creates a fun, informal, social setting that spurs engagement and supports children’s musical development. Adults are encouraged to sing along and watch their child’s natural enthusiasm for music and movement.

The Santa Barbara Public Library System invites families and children to a special performance by Sandcastle Music Together on the following dates:

» Tuesday, Aug. 21, 10:30 a.m., Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara

» Thursday, Aug. 23, 10:30 a.m., Carpinteria Branch Library, 5141 Carpinteria Ave. in Carpinteria

» Tuesday, Aug. 28, 10:30 a.m., Eastside Branch Library, 1102 E. Montecito St. in Santa Barbara

» Thursday, Aug. 30, 10:30 a.m., Goleta Branch Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta

Registration is not required for this free program. For more information, contact the Santa Barbara Central Library at 805.564.5603 or your local branch. Click here to find out about this and other programs at the Santa Barbara libraries.

All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Gwen Wagy is a senior youth services librarian for the Santa Barbara Public Library System.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 