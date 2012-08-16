New Rock Gym Brings the Mountain to Downtown Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara Rock Gym, Santa Barbara’s first and only indoor rock climbing gym, will hold its grand opening event from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 24 at its new, 8500-square-foot location at 322 State St.

Santa Barbara Rock Gym will be raffling off prizes from Sterling Ropes, Evolv Shoes and other vendors to benefit the Santa Barbara Marine Mammal Foundation.

The event will provide a great opportunity for owner Will Russ to showcase his new location and contribute to a worthy cause.

Russ has been working toward his goal of opening Santa Barbara Rock Gym for the last nine months, and after an extensive search, found a suitable venue at 322 State St. with enough space and high ceilings appropriate for housing an indoor climbing gym.

The designers at Eldorado Wall Company, the premier rock wall builders in the world, have created a challenging and impressive wall layout with routes that cater to a variety of skill levels and climbing grades.

Word is spreading quickly throughout the Santa Barbara community regarding the new gym, and the excitement is palpable.

“Santa Barbara has such a thriving climbing community, it is inspiring to hear all of the positive feedback we’ve already received,” said Russ, who has already been approached by local schools about climbing programs for their students.

The company’s services will include group events, birthday parties, team building, summer camp programs, beginner’s courses, advanced courses and climbing teams. Call 805.770.3225 for more information.

— Will Russ is the owner of Santa Barbara Rock Gym.