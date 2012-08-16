Sponsor a State Street Flag to Support Domestic Violence Solutions

125 flags will go up in October in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month

This October, Domestic Violence Awareness Month, 125 flags for Domestic Violence Solutions will fly on State Street from the beach all through downtown.

Please sponsor one or more flags at $100 per flag.

You can sponsor a flag in honor or in memory of a loved one, or for a special occasion. We will post flag sponsors on DVS’ Facebook page and in its newsletter.

Click here to sponsor a flag online, or call 805.963.4458 x17 to make a donation over the phone.

For more information, mail Marsha Marcoe at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or Amanda Harness at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Marsha Marcoe represents Domestic Violence Solutions.