U.S. Chamber of Commerce Endorses Maldonado for Congress

Organization cites the candidate's 'record of support on pro-business issues'

By Kurt Bardella for Abel Maldonado for Congress | August 16, 2012 | 3:08 p.m.

Abel Maldonado, R-Santa Maria, candidate for the 24th Congressional District, announced Thursday that he has received the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the world’s largest business organization representing the interests of more than 3 million businesses.

“It is the chamber’s goal to help elect a pro-business majority in Congress and work diligently in support of the interests of businesses large and small to advance legislation that encourages economic growth, job creation and a less intrusive federal government,” Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Thomas Donohue said. “Abel Maldonado’s record of support on pro-business issues earned this endorsement.”

“Talking to small-business owners up and down the Central Coast, I have seen and heard how the regulatory tsunami coming out of Washington is standing in the way of job growth,” Maldonado said. “Congresswoman Capps helped write a bill that levied a burdensome tax on small businesses that will result in layoffs and outsourcing. This is just the wrong approach at a time when private enterprise is struggling and our economy is in the midst of 42 consecutive months of unemployment above 8 percent.”

Donohue added, “At no other time in our nation’s history has it been more critical that members of Congress provide leadership that protects and advances the interests of our nation’s job creators. Electing Abel Maldonado to the House of Representatives will help produce sustained economic growth, help create more jobs and get our country back on track.”

Earlier this week, Maldonado received the endorsement of the National Federation of Independent Business, the nation’s leading small-business association representing nearly 700 members in the 24th Congressional District.

Click here for more information on the Abel Maldonado for Congress campaign.

— Kurt Bardella is communications director for Abel Maldonado for Congress.

 
