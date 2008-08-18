Lions Sight and Hearing Center Accepting Old Cell Phones

Now that you have a new, hands-free cell phone, why not recycle your old one? Give it to the Lions Sight and Hearing Center.

Drop-off locations are available in Goleta, Santa Barbara and Carpinteria.

The money received from old phones will go toward helping thousands of people around the world get a pair of eyeglasses.

Typically, a pair of glasses for someone in a Third World country could cost as much as a year’s salary.

For locations, call 805.569.8264 or e-mail [email protected]

Jean Mangus represents Lions Sight and Hearing Center.