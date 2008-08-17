Monday, June 4 , 2018, 10:20 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Adds Chief Operating Officer

Lynda Tanner, selected to fill the role, praises the nonprofit's commitment to providing health care to the community.

By Jennifer Goddard | August 17, 2008 | 4:41 p.m.

Lynda Tanner has been selected as chief operating officer for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care of Santa Barbara, according to Eileen Bunning, the nonprofit’s president and CEO. The COO position is new for the organization.

Article Image
Lynda Tanner
“The creation of this position will allow us to stay on the forefront of new and emerging practices and technologies while continuing our history of responding to community needs,” Bunning said.

Previously, Tanner served as the chief clinical executive for Sutter VNA & Hospice in Northern California. She is a registered nurse and holds a master’s of science in nursing.

Tanner brings an extensive background in strategic and organizational planning, project management, and accreditation and regulatory experience. Included in her more than 25 years of health care experience is acting as a surveyor for the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations, where she was responsible for evaluating home health and hospice organizations around the country.

According to Tanner, the top reason for joining VNHC is the community focus of the organization. She praises the active involvement of VNHC’s volunteer board of directors and the staff’s commitment to providing the very best to the community.

With the addition of Tanner in the COO role, VNHC continues to expand its professionalism as it fulfills its mission of providing outstanding health care to all those in need, including those unable to pay.

Founded in 1908, the Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care of Santa Barbara provides home health and hospice care to all in need. VNHC is the only certified, licensed hospice program serving south Santa Barbara County. The agency also operates Serenity House, a residential home for the terminally ill.

Jennifer Goddard represents Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care of Santa Barbara.

