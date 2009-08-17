Alyce Lorraine Carver, 1918-2009

Posted on August 17, 2009 | 2:38 p.m.

Obituaries

The La Conchita resident and her husband were known as The Hummingbird People

Source: Jennifer Parks

Alyce Lorraine Carver, age 90, died Aug. 12, 2009, in Santa Barbara. She and her husband, Harold, have been residents of La Conchita for more than 30 years.

Alyce was born to the late Vincent and Alice Glaudin on Sept. 13, 1918, in Chicago. She graduated from Proviso High School in 1936, in Maywood, Ill., and married the late Paul Howard Dean Sr. on March 27, 1943. They had two children: Paul Dean Jr. and Susan Dean. The family lived in Bellwood, Ill., a suburb of Chicago, until they relocated to Southern California in 1951.

Alyce married Harold Isaac Carver on June 21, 1974, and Alyce’s family quickly doubled as the two families merged into one. Harold’s children are Philip Carver and Nita Amar.

Alyce was an escrow officer most of her career. She owned and operated an escrow company from 1964 to 1976. Her pastime included cooking and entertaining friends in their home, playing cards; rooting for her favorite sports team and watching wildlife near their home in La Conchita. Harold and Alyce are known in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties as The Hummingbird People. To keep the “Hummers” happy, they would buy 40 pounds of sugar at a time!

Alyce is preceded in death by her sister, Muriel Elaine Penn. She is survived by her husband, Harold; her brother, Vincent Glaudin, and his wife, Betty, of Manzanita, Ore.; four children: Susan Dean of La Conchita; Paul Dean and his wife, Linda of Reseda, Nita Amar of Pasadena; Philip Carver and his wife, Marie, of Salem, Ore.; grandchildren Robbie, Leslianne, Laura, Sarah, Jason, Joe, Rory and Kayla; and great-grandchildren Elsie and Emmett.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Humane Society of Ventura County, 402 Bryant St., Ojai, CA 93023, or Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Foundation, 222 E. Canon Perdido St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101.

A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Aug. 23 at McDermott-Crockett & Associates Mortuary, 2936 De la Vina St. in Santa Barbara. Her ashes will be scattered at sea and also laid to rest in Chrisney, Ind.