Holiday Demand Triggers Call for More Blood Donors

United Blood Services needs to collect more than 4,000 pints of blood before the Labor Day weekend in order to ensure a steady and ample supply through the holiday.

Blood supplies have been steady throughout the summer for most blood types, however, in anticipation of the holiday demand, United Blood Services Monday issued a 4,000-pint challenge to ensure that supplies of all blood types are at sufficient levels. There is a special need for type O-Negative blood at this time, UBS officials said.

As a special thank you to summertime blood donors, United Blood Services has teamed up with Jiffy Lube and Toyota & Scion of Santa Maria to offer the Jiffy Lube Drive To Save Lives Prius Giveaway. All blood donors (age 18 and older) will be automatically entered in the giveaway, in which one lucky blood donor (through Sept. 30) will be selected to win a new 2010 Toyota Prius. In addition, all blood donors will also earn points toward DVDs, movie certificates and other prizes.

Six Central Coast blood donors, including one from the Goleta area, have been selected thus far to be among twenty lucky finalists for the 2009 Jiffy Lube Drive To Save Lives Prius Giveaway. One lucky winner from the 20 finalists will become the proud owner of a new 2010 Toyota Prius, at a special prize ceremony in early October. For complete details on the Jiffy Lube Drive To Save Lives Prius Giveaway, visit the blood bank’s website at www.UnitedBloodServices.org/CentralCoast.

Eligible donors are asked to give in the next three weeks to ensure a steady supply during these last days of summer.

Donations may be made Monday through Friday at the UBS Center in Santa Barbara, 902 E. Laguna St. at the corner of East Cañon Perdido Street. There are also a number of community mobile blood drives happening throughout the region. Donors are asked to call the United Blood Services at 800.715.3699 to make an appointment, or go online to www.unitedbloodservices.org. Appointments are appreciated, but not necessary.

— Janna Nichols is a publicist for United Blood Services.

