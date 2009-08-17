Business Executives to Go Behind Bars to Benefit MDA

Local executives and community members will be “arrested” and “serve time” on Wednesday for “having a big heart for Jerry’s kids.”

About 150 jailbirds are expected to be brought into the mock jail at the Enterprise Fish Co., where the event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bail will be set at $2,400, and the top raiser will receive a seven-day cruise for two to either Mexico or the Caribbean.

Every year, the Muscular Dystrophy Association holds a Telethon Executive Lock-Up at a local restaurant where the “felons” are given a free lunch, get a chance to win prizes and have the opportunity to network with other executives. Last year, the Santa Barbara Telethon Executive Lock-Up raised $115,326, and the MDA hopes to raise $120,000 this year.

The MDA is a voluntary health agency working to defeat 43 neuromuscular diseases through worldwide research, comprehensive services, and far-reaching professional and public health education. Along with the MDA’s funding of research, MDA maintains about 230 clinics nationwide. Its programs are funded almost entirely by individual private contributors.

For more information on MDA, the Santa Barbara Telethon Executive Lock-Up or to arrange an “arrest,” call Parvaneh Givi at the Santa Barbara office at 805.560.7651.

— Katie Ryan is the regional public affairs coordinator for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.