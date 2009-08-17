Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 11:10 pm | A Few Clouds 59º

 
 
 
 

Business Executives to Go Behind Bars to Benefit MDA

The Santa Barbara Telethon Executive Lock-Up aims to raise $120,000

By Katie Ryan | August 17, 2009 | 6:34 p.m.

Local executives and community members will be “arrested” and “serve time” on Wednesday for “having a big heart for Jerry’s kids.”

About 150 jailbirds are expected to be brought into the mock jail at the Enterprise Fish Co., where the event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bail will be set at $2,400, and the top raiser will receive a seven-day cruise for two to either Mexico or the Caribbean.

Every year, the Muscular Dystrophy Association holds a Telethon Executive Lock-Up at a local restaurant where the “felons” are given a free lunch, get a chance to win prizes and have the opportunity to network with other executives. Last year, the Santa Barbara Telethon Executive Lock-Up raised $115,326, and the MDA hopes to raise $120,000 this year.

The MDA is a voluntary health agency working to defeat 43 neuromuscular diseases through worldwide research, comprehensive services, and far-reaching professional and public health education. Along with the MDA’s funding of research, MDA maintains about 230 clinics nationwide. Its programs are funded almost entirely by individual private contributors.

For more information on MDA, the Santa Barbara Telethon Executive Lock-Up or to arrange an “arrest,” call Parvaneh Givi at the Santa Barbara office at 805.560.7651.

— Katie Ryan is the regional public affairs coordinator for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 