Crews Respond to Fire at Via Vai Restaurant in Montecito

The blaze is contained to the exterior of the East Valley Road building

The Montecito Fire Protection District responded to a reported structure fire at Via Vai Restaurant, 1483 East Valley Road, shortly before 4 a.m. Monday.

Columns of heavy smoke were seen coming from the rear of the business. The fire did not extend into the interior of the building and was knocked down at 4:12 a.m.

Five engines, one truck company, one rescue and several command vehicles responded to the scene. Nearly 20 firefighting personnel responded to the incident. Responding agencies included the Montecito Fire Protection District, the Santa Barbara City Fire Department and the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire District.

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

— Geri Ventura is a spokeswoman for the Montecito Fire Protection District.