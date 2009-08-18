Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 11:04 pm | A Few Clouds 59º

 
 
 
 

Bill Macfadyen: Tell a Friend about Noozhawk’s e-Bulletin

Calling all Noozhawk fans: We need your help to keep our newsletter list growing

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | August 18, 2009 | 1:14 a.m.

Noozhawk readers are a loyal lot, and we’re grateful for the enthusiastic support you’ve shown for us since we leaped out of the nest in 2007. You’ve encouraged us, you’ve told your family and friends about us, you’ve bought advertising and sponsorships, and you’ve even just sent us money.

We appreciate it all. Especially the money.

If I may, I’d like to enlist you in our new campaign to sign up more subscribers to our free daily e-Bulletin. As many of you know, we deliver our newsletter to your inbox every day at 4:15 a.m. so your neighbors don’t have to see you trundling about in your robe, searching for a newspaper. It’s a compilation of the day’s top 25 stories on Noozhawk, along with the top stories from our affiliate sites, Presidio Sports and Santa Barbara Surfer. Most of these stories are professionally reported and all of them are written specifically for our respective sites. The e-Bulletin also includes exclusive advertising from local companies and organizations.

Last week I told you we had switched e-Bulletin programs so we could incorporate more features and reader interactivity. It’s been just a few days with our new partner, RatePoint, and we’re still getting the hang of the routine, but we’ve been very pleased with the transition. We’ve also been spending time exploring how you read the newsletter, which has generated some ideas to make each issue even more useful.

Would you please help us spread the word about this free service and encourage those in your networks to sign up to receive Noozhawk? Feel free to share the newsletter after you read it, and ask the person to whom you’re sending it to subscribe today. Click here for an easy link. Not to sound like an Internet chain letter, but if you had the conversation with 10 friends ...

And since I raised the subject of Internet chain letters, which probably gets you thinking about Nigerian investment scams, please know that we do not share or sell your e-mail addresses or the demographic data we compile. Generally, I don’t often use “Dear Benevolent and Most Gracious Soul” as a salutation, so if you come across it, it’s not from us. Also, every newsletter includes an Unsubscribe link, should you change your mind at any time.

Thank you very much for the help, and for your support. The more we grow, the more local news we can cover.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

