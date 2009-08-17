Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 11:17 pm | A Few Clouds 59º

 
 
 

MTD Announces Schedule Modifications

Changes include Isla Vista Shuttle, which will run every 15 minutes during the week

By Kate Schwab | August 17, 2009 | 2:07 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District (MTD) Monday announced pending route and schedule changes to several lines. However, despite the difficult economy, it has no plans to make significant service reductions during the current fiscal year, a publicist said.

Many of the MTD routes, including Lines 7, 8, 9, 10, 14, 22, 23, 24 and 27, will have route and schedule changes. Visit www.sbmtd.gov to view the changes, or pick up a new schedule guide at the transit center, 1020 Chapala St., or at various locations throughout Santa Barbara. Riders may also call a customer service representative, 963.3366, for assistance with the changes.

The MTD took input from riders in the community, nonprofit and neighborhood groups and its board of directors before making the changes.

In Isla Vista, Line 27 will be replaced by the new Isla Vista Shuttle. With the assistance of Congestion Mitigation & Air Quality grant that will fund up to three years of service, the new shuttle will run approximately every 15 minutes during the week, and every 30 minutes during weekends.

The Isla Vista Shuttle service will be provided by three newly purchased 29-foot hybrid-electric buses.

“While many transit agencies in the State of California and around the nation are reducing service levels, we are proud to offer the Santa Barbara community increased service levels,” said David Damiano, manger of Transit Development & Community Relations.

MTD, with its focus on passenger service, provides a reliable, safe and comfortable means of mobility to those who lack other transportation, including students, seniors and individuals with disabilities.

MTD also provides a transportation option for commuters and shoppers who might otherwise drive a car. MTD provides more than 25,000 passenger trips each weekday, which results in 22,676 cars being left home on weekdays.

MTD provided more than 8.3 million passenger trips last fiscal year.

— Kate Schwab is assistant manager of marketing and customer service for Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District.

