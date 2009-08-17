Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 11:11 pm | A Few Clouds 59º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Set to Carry Out ‘Where’s Your Bag?’ Program

Mayor Marty Blum will help kick off the single-use reduction program

By Kathi King | August 17, 2009 | 6:00 p.m.

The city of Santa Barbara’s Environmental Services Division, in conjunction with local partners Santa Barbara Channelkeeper, Choose to Reuse, Tri-County Produce and the California Grocers Association, has worked to create a single-use bag reduction strategy and the rollout of the “Where’s Your Bag?” comprehensive voluntary program.

The “Where’s Your Bag?” program will be launched at De la Guerra Plaza from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 28. Santa Barbara Mayor Marty Blum will kick off the event with a news conference, and KTYD DJ Julie Ramos will serve as the day’s emcee.

The event also will include entertainment by the Banana Slug String Band, a “Trashy Fashion Show” with prizes for entrants with the best costumes made from “trash,” art projects for children provided by Art from Scrap, informational tables, giveaways from local nonprofit organizations and more. Bring your paper or plastic bags to trade for a reusable bag.

In addition, the program partners will have representatives in front of participating stores on Aug. 29.

For the past several weeks, participating store staff and management have been distributing several types of signage — including parking lot signs, window decals for customers’ cars, in-store placards and buttons for grocery employees — designed to encourage shoppers to bring their bags with them into the store.

The average person uses more than 500 paper and plastic bags per year, according to city officials. The goal of the program is to reduce that number. The “Where’s Your Bag?” program aims to educate the community about the problems associated with single-use bags and to provide an easy solution — bring reusable bags whenever you shop.

To share outreach ideas or for more information, contact Kathi King at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Kathi King represents the “Where’s Your Bag?” program.

