Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 11:09 pm | A Few Clouds 59º

 
 
 
 

Westmont’s Reynolds Gallery Earns Federal Grant

The $113,000 award will help the gallery manage its collection as it plans a January 2011 opening of its new facility

By Scott Craighttp://www.westmont.edu | August 17, 2009 | 7:08 p.m.

Westmont College’s Reynolds Gallery has received a $113,000 grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services to help manage its permanent collection.

The federal grant, which requires matching funds from Westmont, is highly competitive. Reynolds is one of only 167 museums and galleries out of 433 applicants nationwide to receive the award.

“This IMLS grant is a real encouragement for Westmont and the new Adams Center for the Visual Arts,” said Judy Larson, Askew professor of art and director of Reynolds Gallery. “It will enable us to implement best practices in our procedures and outreach in the new facility. The timing is perfect, as we plan for the January 2011 opening of our new facility.”

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, issued a statement congratulating Westmont for receiving the prestigious Museums for America grant. “This is a tremendous honor for Dr. Larson and Westmont College,” she said. “This award will not only benefit Westmont College, but it will also support the greater Santa Barbara arts community. We are so blessed to have this institution of higher learning in our community.”

Reviewers called Larson’s proposal “a well-designed project with strong, experienced leadership” and “critical to professionally managing a collection that will be housed in a new, state-of-the-art facility.”

The funds allow the college to create an 18-month position to inventory and catalog the permanent collection. The registrar also will help draft policies governing the collection in the future. The grant provides for a symposium and for publications increasing public awareness of the new museum and its collection.

The IMLS is the primary source of federal support for the nation’s 123,000 libraries and 17,500 museums. The institute works at the national level and in coordination with state and local organizations to sustain heritage, culture and knowledge; enhance learning and innovation; and support professional development.

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 