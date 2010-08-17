Citizens Academy Offers Inside Look at Sheriff’s Department

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department invites all citizens and potential volunteers age 18 or older to attend the North County Sheriff’s Citizens Academy at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1.

The first class will be held at the Solvang City Council Chambers, 1644 Oak St. All classes will be held on Wednesday evenings at various locations throughout the county, except the graduation, which will be held Saturday, Oct. 16.

The Citizens Academy was developed to better educate the public in the duties and training of Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies. It also helps foster a mutual trust and cooperation between law enforcement and residents.

Attendees will meet Sheriff Bill Brown, tour the county jail and dispatch center, interact with detectives, shoot real and simulated firearms, and test their driving skills.

All potential volunteers with the Sheriff’s Department are encouraged to attend a Citizens Academy.

Those interested in learning more about the Sheriff’s Department, or for more information about volunteer opportunities, should call Senior Deputy Charlie Uhrig at 805.452.8073 or Senior Deputy Kathi LeGault at 805.686.8151.

Class size is limited. Applications are available at all sheriff substations. Return completed applications, to the attention of Uhrig in Solvang, to the Solvang or Buellton stations by Monday, Aug. 30.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.