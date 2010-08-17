Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 5:37 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Josh Lynn Opens Law Practice, Will Represent Owner of Pot Dispensary

The former county deputy district attorney will focus on criminal defense and some civil litigation

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | August 17, 2010 | 3:45 p.m.

Joshua Lynn, a former Santa Barbara County deputy district attorney and a DA candidate who was fired soon after he lost the election in June, has opened his own practice in Santa Barbara for criminal defense and some civil litigation work, he told Noozhawk on Tuesday.

His civil cases will focus on those with litigation and an emphasis on going to court. Given his background as a trial attorney, notably in the prosecution of the Jesse James Hollywood case, among others, Lynn said it “makes a certain amount of sense.”

Lynn said he is sharing offices on Santa Barbara Street with Joshua Webb, but his firm includes only himself — for now, though he said he hopes to someday expand.

One of his criminal clients is Joshua Braun, the owner of Hortipharm medical marijuana dispensary, 3516 State St. in Santa Barbara, who was charged with money laundering and possession of marijuana for sales. Lynn is not representing Braun’s wife, Dayli, who was also arrested and charged with money laundering.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Lee Carter — one of Lynn’s former South County office co-workers — is prosecuting the case.

Braun’s court hearing on Tuesday was continued until October, as he just changed lawyers to Lynn.

“We’ll try to push it along once I get up to speed,” Lynn said, as none of the dispensary-related court cases have made it as far as a preliminary hearing yet.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

