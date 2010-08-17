National Charity League of Santa Barbara Names New President

Erin Van Valkenburgh is the new chapter president for the National Charity League of Santa Barbara.

Van Valkenburgh, a fourth-generation Santa Barbara area resident, is a consultant dietitian specializing in elderly care.

She volunteers in her community in many capacities, including soccer team manager and band booster/PTA board member.

She has been married for 23 years to Web Van Valkenburgh, an agency owner for Farmers Insurance.

Van Valkenburgh’s two daughters are award-winning NCL participants. Sara, a freshman at UC Berkeley, received the 2010 Senior Service Award, given to the graduating senior with the highest number of cumulative philanthropic service hours earned as a Ticktocker. Lauren, a sophomore at Dos Pueblos High School, received both the 2010 Hourglass Award, given to Ticktockers with more than 100 philanthropic service hours, and the 2010 Heart of Gold Award, given to Ticktockers with more than 75 philanthropic service hours at a single charitable organization. She donated her 75 hours to Safety Town.

National Charity League Inc. is an organization dedicated to fostering mother-daughter relationships through philanthropy, leadership development, and cultural experience. The Santa Barbara Chapter is made up of 225 women and daughters who attend grades 7 through 12 in Santa Barbara area schools.

— Amy Giles is a National Charity League of Santa Barbara parent.