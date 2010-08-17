Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 5:22 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 

Paving on Stow Canyon Road Begins Wednesday

Work is scheduled to minimize effects to area schools

By Valerie Kushnerov | August 17, 2010 | 11:23 p.m.

The City of Goleta will be replacing the asphalt on Stow Canyon between Carlo and Fairview starting Wednesday, Aug. 18, and continuing through Friday, Aug. 20.

Grinding will take place on Wednesday, and drivers will be allowed to drive on Stow Canyon.

Paving will be done Thursday, and drivers will not be allowed to drive on this portion until the asphalt is set. Paving is scheduled around drop-off and pick-up times to minimize the impact for Santa Barbara Charter School, which meets on the Goleta Valley Junior High campus.

Striping work will be done Friday afternoon, so as not to conflict with GVJH’s annual back-to-school regatta.

Drivers attempting to access Stow Canyon Road may experience delays during this time. The city and its contractors are making every effort to minimize the impacts to those driving in this area during the process. Drivers are encouraged to use caution and plan extra time for accessing this area.

Questions should be directed to the City of Goleta at 805.961.7507.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.

