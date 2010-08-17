Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 5:32 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Business

The Grapeseed Company Opening on Carrillo Street

The eco-friendly company makes bath and body products from wine

By Kristin Fraser Cotte | August 17, 2010 | 7:31 p.m.

The Grapeseed Company, a Santa Barbara-based eco-friendly company creating natural bath and body products from the byproduct of wine, will open the doors Aug. 28 to its first retail location, at 201 W. Carrillo St.

Opening day events, from noon to 6 p.m., will include mini-treatments, a custom scent bar to create your own fragrance, refreshments on the patio, and do-it-yourself spa recipes to take home. Goodie bags will be handed out to the first 50 customers.

After founding the online company five years ago, Kristin Fraser Cotte decided to open her doors to the local community in a retail store, hosting classes and parties to share healthy, natural skin care.

The Grapeseed Company offers high-quality, eco-friendly products with grape seeds — an antioxidant-rich byproduct of area winemakers.

Click here for more information.

— Kristin Fraser Cotte is president of The Grapeseed Company.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 