The Grapeseed Company Opening on Carrillo Street

The eco-friendly company makes bath and body products from wine

The Grapeseed Company, a Santa Barbara-based eco-friendly company creating natural bath and body products from the byproduct of wine, will open the doors Aug. 28 to its first retail location, at 201 W. Carrillo St.

Opening day events, from noon to 6 p.m., will include mini-treatments, a custom scent bar to create your own fragrance, refreshments on the patio, and do-it-yourself spa recipes to take home. Goodie bags will be handed out to the first 50 customers.

After founding the online company five years ago, Kristin Fraser Cotte decided to open her doors to the local community in a retail store, hosting classes and parties to share healthy, natural skin care.

The Grapeseed Company offers high-quality, eco-friendly products with grape seeds — an antioxidant-rich byproduct of area winemakers.

— Kristin Fraser Cotte is president of The Grapeseed Company.