U.S. News Ranks Westmont in Top 100 Liberal Arts Colleges

The college places in the top tier for the sixth straight year

Westmont College has ranked in the top 100 of the Best National Liberal Arts Colleges according to U.S. News & World Report’s “America’s Best Colleges, 2011 Edition.”

Of the nation’s 266 liberal arts colleges that emphasize undergraduate education, Westmont has placed in the top tier at 99. This is the sixth straight year the college has ranked in the most prestigious group.

Only seven other liberal arts colleges in California are included in the first tier: Pomona, Claremont McKenna, Harvey Mudd, Scripps, Occidental, Pitzer and Thomas Aquinas.

Westmont is just one of three liberal arts colleges among the Council for Christian Colleges & Universities in the top 101, and the only one in California to be listed in the first tier. Westmont moved into the third tier in 2000, into the second in 2003 and into the top tier in 2005.

Earlier this month, Forbes magazine gave Westmont a ranking of 81 out of all U.S. colleges and universities. Only 610 colleges made the list. Westmont was in the top eight California colleges and universities with Stanford University, Claremont McKenna College, Pomona College, the California Institute of Technology, Harvey Mudd College, UC Berkeley and UCLA. The Princeton Review also named Westmont one of the Best Western Colleges.

“I’m delighted that the excellence of Westmont continues to be recognized,” said Joyce Luy, Westmont dean of admission. “The rankings from Forbes and U.S. News reaffirm that Westmont is one of the most selective and challenging Christian liberal arts colleges in the country.”

Luy acknowledges that no ranking system is perfect, and she encourages students, parents and counselors not to base their college choice solely on any one ranking.

“College-bound students should also consider such factors as community, spiritual life or a student’s relationships with faculty, which are important reasons why applicants decide to attend Westmont,” Luy said.

The news comes just days before Westmont welcomes the class of 2014. Orientation for first-year students and their parents begins Thursday, Aug. 26, and classes for all students begin Monday, Aug. 30.

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.