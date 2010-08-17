UCSB Ranks No. 9, No. 39 in U.S. News College Listings

U.S. News & World Report has ranked UCSB No. 9 in its annual listing of the “Top 50 Public National Universities” in the country, and No. 39 on its list of the “Best National Universities.” These are the highest rankings ever for UCSB in the U.S. News listings.

Private institutions usually dominate the “Best National Universities” list, with Harvard, Princeton and Yale again taking the top three spots. The highest-ranked public institution is UC Berkeley, at No. 22. UCSB is tied at No. 39 with UC Davis. In the “Top 50 Public National Universities” list, UCSB is also tied with UC Davis, at No. 9.

UCSB’s rank among public universities is two places higher than last year, and its rank on the list of all national universities is three places higher.

The undergraduate program in UCSB’s College of Engineering is ranked No. 36 on the U.S. News & World Report list of “Best Programs at Engineering Schools Whose Highest Degree is a Doctorate.” The UCSB College of Engineering is tied at No. 36 with Lehigh University, the University of Virginia and Vanderbilt University. Among engineering schools at public universities, only 20 are ranked higher than UCSB’s College of Engineering.

In addition, UCSB is ranked No. 47 in a new category, “The High School Counselors’ Picks.” For the first time, public school counselor ratings count as part of the academic reputation measure for national universities.

UCSB is tied in this category with American University, Fordham University, Indiana/Purdue University, Northeastern University, Penn State University, Syracuse University, Texas A&M University, Tulane University, the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

The magazine has just released its annual college rankings online at USNews.com. Highlights of the college rankings will be published in the Septemberissue of U.S. News & World Report, available on newsstands Tuesday, Aug. 31. The 2010 “America’s Best Colleges” guidebook goes on sale Tuesday, Aug. 24.

To rank colleges and universities, U.S. News & World Report assigns institutions to categories developed by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. UCSB’s category, national universities, includes only institutions that emphasize faculty research and offer a full range of undergraduate majors, plus master’s degree and Ph.D. programs.

U.S. News collects data directly from colleges and universities as well as from other sources. This year, the magazine reported that about 90 percent of the 1,472 colleges and universities it surveyed responded to its request for statistical information. The magazine evaluates and analyzes data on various indicators of academic quality and assigns a weight to each factor based on its relative importance. It then tabulates composite scores and ranks institutions against others in the same peer group.