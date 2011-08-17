American Wine Society Launching Santa Barbara Chapter

As magnificent wine-tasting events, restaurants and wine shops have dotted the city of Santa Barbara, wine enthusiasts have searched near and far for educational and tasting events to gain more formal knowledge of wine beyond plain social gatherings. Search no more! The American Wine Society is launching its first Santa Barbara Chapter on Aug. 24.

The launch will take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in the Deep Sea Tasting Room at Stearns Wharf.

Only 30 tickets are available. The cost is $30 if purchased before Saturday, or $40 afterward.

Guests will enjoy hors d’oeuvres and tasting of reds and whites from various labels. Wine selection will include four distinguished California wine regions, Santa Ynez Valley, Santa Rita Hills, Edna Valley and Paso Robles.

The American Wine Society is for anyone who is interested in wine and wants to learn more about it. The AWS mission is the “appreciation of wine through education,” and membership includes wine lovers from novice to expert, amateur and professional winemakers, and people in all aspects of the wine trade.

With AWS members in 41 states and more than 150 chapters throughout the United States, the organization offers the opportunity for members to learn about wine, winemaking, and wine and food pairing — with others who share your love of the grape.

The goal of the Santa Barbara chapter is to spotlight wine made locally as well as from other premium wine regions worldwide. Click here for more information about the Santa Barbara chapter, or call 805.467.6777 for ticket information.

— Jacky Lopez is the director of the Santa Barbara Chapter of the American Wine Society.