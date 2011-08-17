Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 6:01 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Dennis Allen of Allen Associates to Lead COAST’s ‘Green’-Themed Walking Tour

Aug. 24 walk around downtown Santa Barbara will showcase sustainable buildings and architecture

By Caitlin Carlson for COAST | August 17, 2011 | 1:41 p.m.

The Coalition for Sustainable Transportation’s summer Walking Wednesday tour continues with a green-building themed walk, led by Dennis Allen of Allen Associates.

The walk will begin at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 24 on the lawn next to the Santa Barbara Contractors Association Resource Center, 914A Santa Barbara St. in Santa Barbara. The office is located in the courtyard behind the La Playa Azul Cafe or in front of the Ensemble Theatre. Parking will be available in city lots of Anacapa and Canon Perdido streets.

One of COAST’s goals is to create an environmentally stable community, and a well-balanced, multi-modal transportation system that is built around people, not cars.

Allen has been a sponsor of COAST’s Walking Wednesday, and his vision of green building coincides with COAST’s vision for an environmentally sustainable Santa Barbara.

Allen will lead a walk, until about 7 p.m., around downtown, showcasing buildings and architecture mindful of green building practices. This is going to be one of our most diverting and educational walks — we hope you can make it!

COAST’s next walk will be Sept. 21, co-sponsored by the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department and beginning at 5:30 p.m. in Oak Park.

In celebration of Creek Week, Parks & Recreation will lead walkers along a mile-long hike showing the completed project at the Tallant Road Bridge, then walk down the creek to the Caltrans Channel project that will be under construction, which stretches from Los Olivos to Pedregosa.

At the end of the hike, a Parks & Recreation bus will transport hikers back to their starting point. To reserve the bus, RSVPs are required. Contact Caitlin Carlson at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.875.3562 to reserve your spot.

Since it is a hike, sturdy shoes and plenty of water are recommended.

Click here for more information about COAST and its Walking Wednesdays program.

— Caitlin Carlson is a project director for COAST.

