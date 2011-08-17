Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 6:03 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Home Builders Association Tool Drive Gives Local Nonprofits a Helping Hand

Nearly $2,000 in tools and cash go to Habitat for Humanity and Peoples' Self-Help Housing

By Rochelle Rose for Peoples’ Self-Help Housing | August 17, 2011 | 12:54 p.m.

Shawn Reed, president of the Home Builders Association of the Central Coast, and Julia Ogden, CEO for San Luis Obispo Habitat for Humanity, stand with donated tools in front of one of the SLO Habitat homes.
A grand finale event was recently held for the 2011 Home Builders Association of the Central Coast Tool Drive, which raised nearly $2,000 in cash and tools for industry partners Habitat for Humanity and Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.

A special thank you goes to Hayward Lumber, which helped host the last event of the Tool Drive.

“Our mission with HBACC is that we work to provide quality housing and communities for the Central Coast,” said Shawn Reed, this year’s HBACC president. “And part of that includes collaborating with local nonprofits, which benefit our community.”

Over the years, the HBACC has worked to support local charities that promote urban enhancement and quality of life, through food, blood and toy drives for the needy. Its most recent initiative, the 2011 HBACC Tool Drive, was organized to provide tools and supplies for Peoples’ Self Help Housing and Habitat for Humanity.

Since both organizations generate little to no income from the affordable housing they provide to low-income individuals and families, funds for supplies are limited.

“Every tool donated means that the money we would have spent for tools will go toward much-needed repairs for these families,” said Julia Ogden, executive director of Habitat for Humanity.

Rather than purchasing a hammer or tool belt, Habitat for Humanity and Peoples’ Self Help Housing can spend those funds on lumber, paint or subsidizing their core programs.

“Peoples’ Self-Help Housing and the clients it serves are grateful for the generous support provided by the members of the Home Builders Association of the Central Coast,” said Sheryl Flores, the homeownership development manager for Peoples’ Self-Help. “The tools donated by the association will be used by the families who qualify to build their homes through Peoples’ Self-Help Home Program and by the community members who volunteer to help these hard-working, low-income people construct their homes.”

The response was positive as more than $850 worth of tools and $1,125 in cash to purchase tools were contributed by businesses and members of the Home Builders Association.

— Rochelle Rose is the fund development director and youth education manager for Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.

