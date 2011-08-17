Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 6:02 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Jeff Moehlis: It’s All Good With The Sadies

Canadian band plays thrilling show at the Mercury Lounge

By Jeff Moehlis, Noozhawk Contributor | August 17, 2011 | 1:13 p.m.

Music certainly runs through the veins of brothers Dallas and Travis Good from the Toronto-based band The Sadies, which played a thrilling show at the Mercury Lounge in Goleta on Saturday night.

Their father, Bruce, and uncle Brian play in the country/bluegrass/folk music band The Good Brothers, proudly in the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame, and their mother, Margaret, has sung background vocals with various artists, including on many of The Good Brothers recordings.

So it is perhaps no great surprise that Dallas and Travis are amazing musicians themselves, but in a psychedelic/surf/country rock/garage direction. Points of reference include The Byrds and fellow Canadians Shadowy Men on a Shadowy Planet, but ultimately the band, which also includes Sean Dean on stand-up bass and Mike Belitsky on drums, follows its own muse.

The Sadies have a distinctive instrumental sound, much of it courtesy of Travis’ Gretsch Tennessean guitar running through Fender Vibrolux and Deluxe Reverb amps, often with tasteful surf-music-inspired use of the tremolo arm, and Dallas’ Fender Telecaster, which at times will slap you with a blast of distorted sound. Then there is the brothers’ singing, with exquisite harmonizing that seems so natural that it must have a genetic component, and Dallas capable of a baritone worthy of Johnny Cash.

Early in the set, the band played the sublime “Translucent Sparrow” off my favorite Sadies album, Favourite Colours, with Travis continuing to harmonize despite being electrocuted by the microphone. That’s dedication to one’s art. Fortunately, the problem was quickly corrected.

They also played several songs off their acclaimed 2010 album, Darker Circles, including “Another Year Again,” “Cut Corners” and “Tell Her What I Said,” which was dedicated to opener Jesse Sykes who had treated The Merc to a generous helping of her alt-country songs.

There were also choice cuts from The Sadies’ 2008 album, New Seasons, including “What’s Left Behind,” the slower “Sunset to Dawn” and the instrumental “The Introduction,” with some smokin’ hot guitar from Travis.

There was more of Travis’ hot guitar on the instrumental “Ridge Runner Reel,” which kept getting faster until reaching breakneck speed. And Travis took over lead vocals for a few songs, such as Dex Romweber’s “Lonely Guy.” This was one of several interesting covers, including Gun Club’s “Mother of Earth,” The Band’s “Leave Me Alone” and Blue Rodeo’s “Palace of Gold.” One particularly cool cover was the Louvin Brothers’ “There’s a Higher Power,” with great vocals and Travis playing some mean fiddle.

As an encore, The Sadies played a punked-up version of the traditional folk song “Pretty Polly,” with Travis back on fiddle.

The family should definitely be proud of the Good boys.

Noozhawk contributing writer Jeff Moehlis is a professor of mechanical engineering at UCSB. Upcoming show recommendations, advice from musicians, interviews and more are available on his Web site, music-illuminati.com.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 