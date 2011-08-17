Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 6:04 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Westmont Observatory to Host Montecito Star Party

Friday night's viewing is free and open to the public

By Scott Craig for Westmont College | August 17, 2011 | 12:05 p.m.

Globular clusters, the Ring Nebula and dying stars appear on the celestial menu when Westmont College opens its observatory for a free public viewing of the stars with the Keck Telescope at 8 p.m. Friday.

The viewing, held in conjunction with the Santa Barbara Astronomical Unit, generally lasts several hours. In case of inclement weather, call the Telescope Viewing Hotline at 805.565.6272 and check the Westmont website to see if the viewing has been canceled.

Thomas Whittemore, Westmont physics instructor, says if the weather cooperates, the viewing should be spectacular.

“With the moon not rising until after10:30 p.m., we will have free rein over the night sky for a change,” he said.

The center of the Milky Way will be in Sagittarius, high in the southern sky, yielding many viewing options. One of these objects is open cluster M7, also known as Ptolemy’s Cluster, named after the great astronomer and mathematician in the second century A.D.

“By stellar standards, the members of this cluster are pretty young — only 220 million years old — and they lie about 880 light years away from us,” Whittemore says. “Remember that, when you are looking at the light from this cluster, it has come to your eyes, essentially undisturbed, from the year 1200.  This was about the time when Genghis Khan began his great adventure of world conquest.”

Stargazers also will be interested in viewing the great globular cluster M13, which will be well positioned at the top of the sky at sunset.

“M13 lies some 26,000 light-years away and contains upwards of 1 million ancient stars,” Whittemore said.

The viewing will also include a peek at another globular cluster in Hercules, M92, which Whittemore says is often overlooked at star parties.

“Discovered by Johann Bode in 1777 and cataloged by Charles Messier in 1781, M92 was first resolved into stars by William Herschel in 1783,” he says. “It is more compact than its neighbor, M13, but still a spectacular object.”

Also high in the northeast sky is the Ring Nebula, M57, in Lyra.

“M57 lies 2,300 light-years away and is the remnants of a dying star, a fate that will someday be our sun’s,” Whittemore said. “What we will see Friday is the gaseous envelope of what used to be the central star’s atmosphere. The central star, a white dwarf, is faint and can only be seen under pristine, dark-sky conditions.”

The Keck Telescope is housed in the observatory between Russell Carr Field and the track and field/soccer complex. Free parking is available near the baseball field.

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 