Friday, June 15 , 2018, 11:32 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 

Paul Suding: Offers to Solve Mortgage Default Often Too Good to Be True

Heed these warning signs to avoid becoming a victim of fraud

By Paul Suding, Noozhawk Columnist | August 18, 2011 | 9:14 p.m.

Many homeowners are still facing mortgage default, and while the best bet is to contact your lender directly, there are tempting advertisements out there for companies that claim they can solve your financial crisis. Fraud is rampant, so look out for the following warning signs.

First, don’t believe the hype when you hear, “We’ll stop the auction!” or “Debt eliminated, guaranteed!” If it sounds too good to be true, it is!

You should be suspicious of any company that tries to gain your trust by imitating a government agency. They may (illegally) publish government logos and names, or even copy the look of an official website, so pay attention to the details.

Be wary of any deal that requires you to pay any fees upfront. There is seldom a need to pay anyone to modify your mortgage terms because your lender and only your lender can do that. But if you do hire an attorney or consultant to assist you in your loan modification, with some exceptions, it is not legal for most of these services to charge any upfront fees.

Most importantly, do not make mortgage payments to anyone but your lender. If a person or company presents you with an official-looking statement that indicates payments should now be made to them, don’t walk, run for the door and call the Better Business Bureau.

By working directly with your lender, you may be able to modify your loan terms or agree to a payoff through a “short sale” listing. If you do elect to do a “short sale” as your solution, consult with an experienced professional, your trusted Realtor, to help you navigate the process.

Paul Suding, a real estate agent with Cool Santa Barbara Homes and Village Properties, is president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. He can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.455.8055.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 