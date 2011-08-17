Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 5:57 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Airport’s New Terminal Ready for Takeoff

The facility offers passengers a range of enhanced amenities and streamlined services

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 17, 2011 | 5:04 p.m.

Travelers will be able to use the new Santa Barbara Airport terminal this week, and the first full day of operations at the facility will be Thursday. It will open Wednesday for planes arriving after 10 p.m.

The 72,000-square-foot facility boasts a number of amenities that the old terminal lacked.

Once screened, passengers will have access to food, restrooms and travel supplies, unlike the old terminal, which was built in 1942. Up the stairs and escalator slated for the two-story building, the terminal will have five gates, a restaurant and tapas bar, a gift shop and a Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf.

Airport officials say the new terminal also offers streamlined passenger services, such as one airline ticket lobby, one passenger security screening area, one spacious departure lounge with five boarding gates, and one baggage claim area that includes all rental car counters. Free WiFi is also available throughout the building, and an eatery will be located downstairs later this year.

Art also has a prominent position in the new terminal. The wooden beams hovering over the new terminal lobby have been painted by local artist Vidya Gauci. At the center of the beams is a 1930s majestic lantern, on loan from the Santa Barbara County Courthouse that was being stored in the basement until it was refurbished and installed in the new building. Down the corridor, local artist Lori Ann David created a 20-foot circular mosaic, designed in conjunction with Gauci.

Boarding passengers will experience three all-glass boarding bridges from the terminal to the planes that will allow people boarding and disembarking to have a clear view of the slough, nearby Goleta Beach and the mountains. The new terminal will be the second in the nation to have them.

At a cost of $54 million, construction of the new airline terminal is funded primarily by bonds, with the rest supplemented by Federal Aviation Administration grants. No local tax dollars are being used for the project, and the airport is funded by user fees and tenant rents.

Relocation and rehabilitation of the 1942 portion of the existing terminal, and a new short-term parking lot and frontage road are also part of the project. Work on the remaining projects will commence next week and are expected to be finished by next spring.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

