County Cancels Public Workshops on Proposed Beach Parking Fee Program

The Santa Barbara County Parks Department has canceled next week’s public workshops to discuss implementing a County Beach Parking Fee Program.

The Board of Supervisors may start charging for parking at Rincon Beach Park, Lookout Park, Arroyo Burro Beach Park, Goleta Beach Park, Ocean Beach Park and Rancho Guadalupe Dunes Park to build up reserves and to keep up with operating costs.

Every year, the general fund allocates less to County Parks and maintenance costs increase.

The county estimates that the fees could generate $3.1 million to $8.3 million annually, but many local residents opposed the fees at the May 17 meeting.

Instead of making a decision at the supervisors’ hearing, the board asked for more input from the public and the Parks Commission.

The public workshops will be rescheduled for the fall.

