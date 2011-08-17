Santa Barbara Kennel Club to Host Dog Shows Aug. 27-28

Combined with the Simi Valley and Conejo clubs, more than 150 breeds will be represented over four days

The Santa Barbara Kennel Club will host its 100th and 101st Santa Barbara Kennel Club Dog Shows from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 27-28 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real.

The dog show started in 1919 and is one of the oldest and most prestigious dog shows in the country.

In conjunction with the SBKC Dog Show on Saturday and Sunday, the Simi Valley Kennel Club will hold its show on Friday, Aug. 26, and the Conejo Kennel Club Show will take place Monday, Aug. 29 at the same location.

Also happening this year are the third annual Breeder’s Showcase, the ever-popular Obedience Trials and introducing the Earthdog Trials. These events offer a great opportunity for families to ask questions of the experts and find out which breed is right for them.

More than 150 breeds will be represented over the four days. In addition, a Dog Show Tour at 10 a.m. both days will show attendants the ins and outs of the show.

Click here for more information about the Santa Barbara Kennel Club.

— Maria Giaimo represents the Santa Barbara Kennel Club.