Santa Rosa Island Closures Set for Final Deer, Elk Hunts

Public access will be restricted from Aug. 28 to Dec. 31

Channel Islands National Park Superintendent Russell Galipeau announced the final hunt closures on Santa Rosa Island from Aug. 28 to Dec. 31.

The non-native deer and elk will be eliminated from the island by the end of 2011 per a court settlement.

In recent years the commercial hunts, managed by the former island owners, have significantly reduced the number of deer and elk. The hunts they conduct from Aug. 28 to Oct. 11 this year are expected to remove most of the remaining animals.

Public access during this period will be restricted to the locations outside of the hunt management area in the same manner as past years.

After the commercial hunts, the National Park Service and a cooperator will remove any remnant deer and elk. There will be a full island closure in place with no public access for a three-week period, from Oct. 11 to Oct. 31.

From Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, the island will be open on weekends only. Public access during this time will be restricted to locations outside the hunt management area. There will be no camping, including beach camping, on Santa Rosa Island from Oct. 11 to Dec. 31.

“These temporary closures are meant to ensure safety during this final removal of deer and elk from Santa Rosa Island,” Galipeau said. “Beginning in 2012, there will be no visitor restrictions for hunt management.”

Click here for a detailed map of the public closures and the public closure notice.

— Yvonne Menard is the chief of interpretation and a public information officer for Channel Islands National Park.