SOL Food Festival Set for Oct. 1 in Plaza Vera Cruz

Second annual celebration to feature food tastings, workshops, beer and wine garden, and more

By David Fortson for SOL Food Festival | August 17, 2011 | 1:16 p.m.

In partnership with the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, the SOL Food planning team is proud to present the second annual SOL Food Festival in Plaza Vera Cruz on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The festival profiles Sustainable, Organic, Local (SOL) food and its role in creating a brighter food future.

Last year’s inaugural festival brought more than 5,000 people to the park to enjoy food, educational workshops, fellow foodies and the SOL Food Chef Competition judged by Iron Chef Cat Cora.

This year’s festival will feature a variety of educational workshops, including backyard poultry, food security, beer brewing and compost making, nutrition education and CalFresh food stamp information from the Foodbank, to name a few. The SOL Chef Competition will feature some of the region’s most talented chefs cooking up a storm with food procured from the Santa Barbara Farmers Market.

Also featured again in 2011 will be the kid-approved “Hungry Caterpillar” workshop and dozens of exhibitors representing the breadth and depth of the Santa Barbara County food world.

New This Year

» Shutting Down the Street!: SOL Food will shut down Cota Street between Anacapa and Santa Barbara streets to connect the Farmers Market to the SOL Food Festival and create new exhibitor and educational spaces.

» Local Food Artisans Tasting & Garden of Eatin’: This year you’ll have the ability to please the palate by taste testing some of the finest SOL food in the region. Local food artisans will treat attendees to delicacies in a “tasting” format to ensure that you can introduce yourself to as many tasty treats as possible. The Garden of Eatin’ is an opportunity to enjoy some of our favorite chefs cooking up seasonal farm fare in our sustainable, organic and local food court.

» Wine & Beer Making: In the expanded beer and wine garden, regional experts will be offering workshops about beer making, history of beer, winemaking and more. We’ll also be offering an assortment of sustainable wine and beer offerings all created just miles from the festival grounds.

» Save the Date: Santa Barbara Green Drinks will host a SOL Food benefit from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the Lobero Theatre.  A series of other SOL Food benefits are also now in the planning stages.

Special thanks to early sponsors: the Santa Barbara Farmers Market, the Isla Vista Food Coop, Cox, the s’Cool Food Initiative, Cottage Hospital, and KTYD. Special thanks to the fiscal agent and partner of the SOL Food Festival, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

Click here for more information about the SOL Food Festival.

— David Fortson represents the SOL Food Festival.

