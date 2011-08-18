Santa Barbara’s Yardi Systems Acquires Multifamily Insurance Group

Company now will offer coverage through ResidentShield renters insurance

Investment and property management software provider Yardi Systems Inc. of Santa Barbara announced Wednesday that it has acquired Multifamily Insurance Group LLC.

Yardi now will offer coverage through ResidentShield renters insurance for personal liability, personal property and living expenses for losses caused by fire, theft and other events.

“Our goal is to provide our clients with a full-business solution, including dynamic rental pricing, online resident services, utility billing and resident screening, using a single platform,” said Gordon Morrell, Yardi executive vice president and chief operating officer.

MIG principals Trip Stanford and Mike Composono have joined Yardi’s insurance division.

“We believe our ResidentShield renters insurance platform is the most user-friendly system in the marketplace and that Yardi’s wide range of integrated solutions will enhance it,” Stanford said.

Yardi has provided software solutions and services for the real estate industry since 1984. It has grown to more than 2,000 professionals in 20 offices worldwide.

MIG is a Dallas-based company that developed affordable and comprehensive renters and liability insurance products for apartment residents via its innovative insurance program ResidentShield.

— Noozhawk business writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.