Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara Welcomes New Officers

Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara welcomes its newly elected officers: Greg Rech as president, Cassandra Ensberg as vice president, Brian Brodersen as treasurer and Ann Dwelley as board secretary.

Rech, AIA, LEED AP, has served as a docent for the Domingo Walking Tour since its inception and was involved in the original planning, research and writing of this weekly walking tour. He is a licensed architect and partner in the local firm of Architects West.

Rech holds a bachelor of science degree in architectural engineering from the University of Colorado. He previously served as AFSB treasurer.

He has been married to his wife, Ruth, for 20 years, and has a son Christopher, daughter-in-law Marianne and two granddaughters.

Ensberg, AIA, LEED AP, is a licensed architect, interior designer and artist. After earning an art and interior design degree from Colorado State University, she worked for Hoover Berg Desmond in Denver. In Santa Barbara she joined DesignArc to work on projects in Los Angeles and at UCSB.

In 1996 she and her husband, Tom Jacobs, AIA, launched their firm Ensberg Jacobs Design Inc. In 1989, Ensberg created the Kids Draw Architecture program, which she still leads. She also serves on the board of the American Institute of Architects-Santa Barbara Chapter.

Brodersen, MLA, ASLA, has practiced landscape architecture in Santa Barbara and Ventura since 1999, and founded Brodersen Associates in 2009. He combines an artistic design sense (MLA, North Carolina State University and University of Virginia), with an approach that includes client education (instructor, Haywood Community College), and scientifically based decision making (MS plant science, UC Riverside).

Since 2002, Brodersen has served on the AFSB Board. He is on the Design Review Committee and chairs the Tree Advisory Committee for the City of Ventura.

Dwelley holds a master’s degree in public administration from the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, and participated in the Radcliffe Institute landscape history program. Dwelley has run nonprofit agencies in London, Wichita and Boston. She enjoys teaching and singing classical music and leading Domingo Walking Tours.

Dwelley is president of the Quire of Voyces Board of Directors and is president of the UCSB Music Affiliates. She also serves on the Santa Barbara Symphony League and Santa Barbara Music Club boards.