Captain’s Log: Angler Comes Face to Face with Great White Shark

Fisherman left holding only the head of what had been a large hooked salmon

A fishing scene turned wild and dangerous Sunday aboard the Outer Limits out of Sausalito, when a shark attacked a hooked fish just a rod-length away from the angler and crew.

The incredible story was told to me by Capt. Jacky Douglas of the sportfishing vessel Wacky Jacky out of San Francisco.

Angler Joe Myer of Daly City had the experience of a lifetime while fishing aboard the Outer Limits with Capt. Jim Robinson, near the channel buoys outside the Golden Gate.

Most folks never in their lifetimes go face-to-face with a great white shark (thankfully), but Myer faced an angry white shark no less than three times in rapid succession.

Myer hooked what was estimated to be a 25-pound salmon and had fought it to boatside when the monster shark rose and engulfed the salmon in rows of gleaming teeth. Quick action by angler and crew saved most of the fish — for a moment — and the shark got only the tail and a little more.

Apparently that wasn’t enough to satisfy the hungry shark, which made a quick turn and bit down again on the salmon, gnawing off about half the fish. Again the angler and crew pulled the remains free, but the shark turned yet again and bit a third time. When it was over, the angler was left holding only the head of what had been a very large salmon.

The shark swam away mostly victorious. This story underscores the reason for the nickname I have for great white sharks — “The Landlord.”

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help.