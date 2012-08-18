Colbie Caillat, Gavin DeGraw Heat Up Santa Barbara Bowl

Multiplatinum, two-time Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Colbie Caillat and platinum recording artist Gavin DeGraw brought their 2012 North American summer tour to the Santa Barbara Bowl on Friday night.
The concert also featured special guest Glen Phillips.
DeGraw performed songs from his third studio album, Sweeter, including his platinum-selling hit single “Not Over You” and his just-released new single “Sweeter,” both co-written with OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder.
Caillat’s set included new songs plus material from all three of her albums, Coco; Breakthrough and, her most recent, All of You.
