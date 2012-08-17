Driver Seriously Hurt in Rollover Accident

A driver suffered major injuries Friday night in a vehicle rollover accident east of Santa Maria, according to California Highway Patrol dispatch.
The accident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. on Dominion Road near Foxen Canyon Road, the CHP reported.
The injured driver was trapped in the vehicle and emergency personnel were working to extricate him, the CHP said.
Further details were not immediately available.
