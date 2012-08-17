Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 9:32 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Station’s Expiring Contract with Cox Could Pull KEYT News Off the Air

Local ABC affiliate has been negotiating with the cable company for five weeks on a new multiyear agreement

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | updated logo | August 17, 2012 | 10:27 p.m.

The local ABC affiliate, host to KEYT News in Santa Barbara, could go off the air for a while next week if a new contract cannot be negotiated by midnight Sunday, according to KEYT general manager Michael Granados.

He said the station’s multiyear agreement with Cox Communications expires then, and the two sides have been negotiating in good faith for five weeks on a new one.

Granados, who is also the CEO for Smith Media, wouldn’t go into detail about the negotiations, but said there could be an interruption in service since Cox has not agreed to an extension.

People have supported KEYT on the station’s Facebook page, and the station urges people to contact Cox Communications and ask to keep getting ABC in Santa Barbara.

“There’s also the possibility that we’ll be able to resolve this before the expiration,” Granados said. “I’m optimistic that we’ll get this resolved.”

A Cox Communications public affairs representative could not be reached for comment Friday.

In an email sent to some Cox customers Saturday, the company blamed Smith Media for the impasse, claiming KEYT’s parent company “is demanding unreasonable fees.”

“Dear Valued Cox Customer,” the email began. “You may have heard recent reports by ABC-affiliate KEYT that KEYT and My Network TV may no longer be available on Cox’s lineup if their parent company, Smith Media, does not reach an agreement with us.

“We would like you to know that Cox is working hard and in good faith to negotiate a deal with Smith Media to keep its programming on Cox’s channel lineup for our customers. Unfortunately, Smith Media is demanding unreasonable fees that are far above market rate and that would cause our customers’ bills to rise — fees for a television channel that is otherwise available for free, over the air. Without an agreement, Smith Media is refusing to grant Cox permission to carry its signals past 11:59 p.m. PST on Sunday, August 19, 2012.”

The Cox email said the company will continue to negotiate with Smith Media “to secure a reasonable agreement that avoids unduly burdening our customers.”

If ABC is no longer carried by Cox, it will be available through DirecTV, DISH and digital channel 3, according to KEYT.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 