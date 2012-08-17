Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 9:34 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Hearing Pushed Back for Ex-Santa Barbara Police Employee Accused of Embezzlement

Defense attorney requests time to review forensic audit determining $500,000 in parking revenue was stolen

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 17, 2012 | 9:39 p.m.

Karen Flores
Karen Flores

A former Santa Barbara Police Department employee accused of embezzling more than $500,000 in parking citation fees was in Santa Barbara County Superior Court on Friday, but had her next court appearance pushed back to this fall to allow her defense more time to prepare.

Karen Flores, who worked for the Police Department as a business manager, was arrested last year for allegedly embezzling parking-citation revenues.

A forensic audit has determined that more than $500,000 was stolen, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Flores is charged with grand theft by embezzlement, destroying parking citations, filing false income tax returns from 2007 to 2010, and the felony of public officer crime, which applies to people responsible for safekeeping public money.

Financial discrepancies were found by the city Finance Department, which launched a seven-month investigation into Flores.

The case was continued to Nov. 2 for a preliminary hearing setting, according to Senior Deputy District Attorney Brian Cota. He said Flores’ attorney, Dan Murphy, asked for a lengthy continuance so he could hire his own expert to review the forensic audit and its conclusions.

Flores could be facing nine years in state prison and paying restitution if convicted.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 