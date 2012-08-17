Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 9:40 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Business

Jobless Rates Mostly Unchanged in Santa Barbara County

The level of 7.9 percent for July is the same as for June, but down from 8.7 percent a year ago

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 17, 2012 | 6:56 p.m.

Santa Barbara County’s unemployment numbers are hovering around 8 percent, and have posted little improvement since June, according to new numbers posted Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

The county’s rate stayed at 7.9 percent from June to July of this year, with the number of unemployed people declining by only 300 during that time period.

Most cities and communities in Santa Barbara County also saw little change in their jobless rates from the previous month. Santa Barbara dropped slightly, to 5.5 percent from 5.6; Goleta stayed the same at 3.9 percent; Santa Maria was unchanged at 12.3 percent; Orcutt was down slightly to 8.8 percent from 8.9 percent; and Lompoc was unchanged at 13.9 percent.

Solvang has the best jobless rate at 3 percent.

Industry sectors showing improvement locally included professional and business services, up 7.3 percent for the first half of the year; construction, up 2.9 percent; and education and health services, up 2.3 percent year-to-date, according to the Workforce Investment Board of Santa Barbara County.

Professional, scientific, technical services, administrative, support and waste services have seen 11.0-percent growth in these specific job categories over this time period, the Workforce Investment Board said. 

“The numbers released today represent challenges in the recovery with consistent growth in employment,” said Raymond McDonald, executive director of the Workforce Investment Board. “Santa Barbara County overall is still below 8.0 percent unemployment rate as a bright spot in a recovery that is unpredictable.

“Reviewing where the economy has grown and where we’ve seen jobs being added to the workforce, like the 1,800 jobs in professional and business services, from this time last year will help us identify strategies in workforce development. Another positive indicator of future full-time hiring is the uptick in the temporary employment sector that tends to be a leading indicator for future hiring.”

Even with little improvement recently, the county is still faring better than it was during this time last year, when it was dealing with an 8.7 percent unemployment rate, and is better off than California as a whole.

The county’s stagnant employment numbers mirror a larger trend statewide, as California’s jobless rate was unchanged at 10.7 percent in July. That number is much higher than the national average, which sits at 8.3 percent.

According to the newest numbers, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties both posted higher unemployment rates than Santa Barbara County, with 9.4 percent and 8.5 percent, respectively.

The highest number in the state comes from Imperial County, which has an almost 30 percent unemployment rate.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 