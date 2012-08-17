Kelly Scott Named Chief Deputy DA for Santa Maria Office

She will oversee real estate fraud, consumer and environmental criminal, and civil prosecutions countywide

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley is pleased to announce the appointment of Kelly Scott to the position of chief deputy district attorney for the Santa Maria office.

She will replace retiring Chief Deputy Jerry Lulejian.

Scott comes to the District Attorney’s Office after eight years with the county Counsel’s Office, where she represented the sheriff and district attorney. At the Counsel’s Office, she specialized in civil rights litigation and was in-house counsel to the Sheriff’s Department for the past six years.

She began her legal career as a civil litigator for the California Department of Transportation, where she tried cases involving dangerous conditions of public property, inverse condemnation, eminent domain and employment law.

As part of her new responsibilities, Scott will oversee real estate fraud, consumer and environmental criminal, and civil prosecutions countywide, and will supervise the Lompoc office operations and other aspects of the office.

“Kelly’s experience as a civil attorney will bring a unique perspective to our office,” Dudley said. “Her passion for justice and hard work will benefit us all.”

Scott added: “I am deeply honored and extremely excited to have been selected for this position. I look forward to fulfilling the mission of the District Attorney’s Office and working closely with my colleagues throughout the county.”

Scott grew up in Baton Rouge, La., and came to California to attend Pepperdine University, where she graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in English. She went on to obtain her law degree from Pepperdine University School of Law.

— Kimbra McCarthy is the director of administration for the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.