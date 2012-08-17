Letter to the Editor: Unity’s Prosperity Summer Camp

As a friend of mine was talking about signing up her daughter for camps this summer, I thought how nice it would be to do a summer camp sometime. I mean, why should kids have all the fun? (Even if I could find a camp with lax age restrictions, I’d probably have to take off work to attend, and I’d rather save that for a real vacation, like Maui.)

Well, as it turns out, I was able to do camp this summer, but not in the traditional sense — more spiritual instead. Unity Church of Santa Barbara hosted an eight-week “Prosperity Summer Camp,” allowing us to “climb to new states of mind, build our prosperity muscles and swim in the promise of infinite abundance.” No tents or sleeping bags required.

We did get some camp gear, though, including a nice hat, reading materials and a prosperity bank, which we were to fill however we so chose (such as extra dollars, unexpected income or just 10 percent of everything earned during the eigh-week period). We also had the opportunity to enrich our camp experience by attending a class and prosperity prayer groups (or meditation groups, if you have issues with the second p-word) and reading such books as The Trance of Scarcity by Victoria Castle — all geared to help raise our prosperity consciousness, both personally and collectively.

What is prosperity? As Eric Butterworth wrote in Spiritual Economics: “In the broadest sense, prosperity is ‘spiritual well-being.’ This involves the whole experience of healing life, satisfying love, abiding peace and harmony as well as sufficiency of that which meets your needs. Prosperity is a way of living and thinking — not just money or things. Poverty is a way of living and thinking — not just a lack of money or things.” He goes on to say, “The starting point in realizing prosperity is to accept responsibility for your own thoughts … and to make a commitment to get yourself in the positive stream of life.” And that’s we campers did.

While some camps may have a talent show or obstacle course competition to serve as a grand finale, the Unity Prosperity Camp culminates with an Arts & Crafts Faire from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. this Sunday. It’s an opportunity for us campers to share (and sell) our creative gifts and talents and celebrate raised prosperity consciousness with the community.

Come prepared to be amazed, and bring your friends and family for a fun-filled afternoon of great talents, hobbies, refreshments and music. Unity Church of Santa Barbara is located at 227 E. Arrellaga St. Hope to see you there! Either way, I invite you to do your own prosperity camp sometime.

Cheri Nagle

Santa Barbara