LoJack Anti-Theft Alert Leads to Stolen Vehicles, Eight Arrests

Officers using the LoJack anti-theft system to track a stolen vehicle ended up making eight arrests Thursday for a variety of offenses, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The LoJack signal led the officers to the parking lot of the Motel 6 at 2040 Priesker Lane, where they found a total of four stolen vehicles at about 8:30 a.m., said Sgt. James Ginter.

The discovery helped investigators clear residential burglaries in San Luis Obispo County, Ginter said, adding that the Pismo Beach Police Department and the CHP assisted with the case.

The stolen vehicles recovered were a 2008 Ford Escape, a 2004 BMW 325i, a 2003 Toyota Tundra and a 1999 Mercedes, Ginter said.

Those arrested, all of Santa Maria, included: Amey Samuels, 42, on suspicion of auto theft and three warrants; Charmain Montoya, 35, for violation of parole; Antonio Munoz, 21, on suspicion of giving false information to a peace officer, drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and a warrant for his arrest; Katrina Baldivia, 27,for allegedly being under the influence of a controlled substance and violation of probation; Teddy Ramirez, 36, booked for possession of a controlled substance and violation of parole; Salvador Mendoza, 24, cited and released for drug paraphernalia; Toni Chavez, 42, released to Probation; and a 17-year old female who was arrested and later booked at Santa Maria Juvenile Hall on suspicion of auto theft.

LoJack is an after-market security system that allows stolen vehicles to be tracked by law-enforement. If a LoJack equipped vehicle is reported stolen, the tracking devise is activated, and can guide officers to the vehicle.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.