Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 2:21 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Local News

LoJack Anti-Theft Alert Leads to Stolen Vehicles, Eight Arrests

Santa Maria police recover four stolen vehicle and help solve several residential burglaries

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo | August 17, 2012 | 3:20 a.m.

Officers using the LoJack anti-theft system to track a stolen vehicle ended up making eight arrests Thursday for a variety of offenses, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The LoJack signal led the officers to the parking lot of the Motel 6 at 2040 Priesker Lane, where they found a total of four stolen vehicles at about 8:30 a.m., said Sgt. James Ginter.

The discovery helped investigators clear residential burglaries in San Luis Obispo County, Ginter said, adding that the Pismo Beach Police Department and the CHP assisted with the case.

The stolen vehicles recovered were a 2008 Ford Escape, a 2004 BMW 325i, a 2003 Toyota Tundra and a 1999 Mercedes, Ginter said.

Those arrested, all of Santa Maria, included: Amey Samuels, 42, on suspicion of auto theft and three warrants; Charmain Montoya, 35, for violation of parole; Antonio Munoz, 21, on suspicion of giving false information to a peace officer, drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and a warrant for his arrest; Katrina Baldivia, 27,for allegedly being under the influence of a controlled substance and violation of probation; Teddy Ramirez, 36, booked for possession of a controlled substance and violation of parole; Salvador Mendoza, 24, cited and released for drug paraphernalia; Toni Chavez, 42, released to Probation; and a 17-year old female who was arrested and later booked at Santa Maria Juvenile Hall on suspicion of auto theft.

LoJack is an after-market security system that allows stolen vehicles to be tracked by law-enforement. If a LoJack equipped vehicle is reported stolen, the tracking devise is activated, and can guide officers to the vehicle.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

 

 

 

 

 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 