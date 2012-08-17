Moms in Motion to Screen ‘Unbreakable: The Western States 100’

Proceeds from next Thursday's event will benefit the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County

The inspirational documentary Unbreakable: The Western States 100 is the featured film for Moms in Motion Movie Night next Thursday, Aug. 23, at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, the beneficiary for this year’s Santa Barbara Triathlon.

Unbreakable tells the story of four undefeated mountain runners as they compete in the 2010 Western States 100-mile endurance run. While their lives were quite different, the goal was the same: Win the toughest race in the world.

An epic showdown ensues, from Squaw Valley up though the high snow covered Sierra Nevada Mountains, down through the extreme heat of the American River Canyons and finishing in Auburn.

Thursday’s event will start with a 6 p.m. reception that will include wine, appetizers and raffle prizes. The movie will screen at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20 per person. A free raffle ticket will be given for each can of food (limit 10). Sponsors include Bridlewood Estate Winery, Montecito Bank & Trust and the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

Click here to order tickets online. The event is expected to sell out quickly. For more information, call Ernesto Paredes at 805.680.1597.

— Ernesto Paredes represents Moms In Motion.